The Gibson Brothers, the first brother duet ever to win Entertainer of the Year at the International Bluegrass Music Awards (IBMA), will be performing for CHIRP’s free series of Ballard Park concerts Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m.

It will be the Gibson’s first time up on the CHIRP stage.

In addition to winning Entertainer of the Year, they won the IBMA’s Album of the Year award in 2011.

The rain venue is The Ridgefield Playhouse.

For more information, visit www.GibsonBrothers.com.