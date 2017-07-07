Radio Free Honduras take CHIRP stage Tuesday

Unless you’re from the Chicago area, you’ve probably never heard of Radio Free Honduras. They are an amazing and diverse collective of Chicago musicians, all united under one goal — supporting acoustic solo artist Charlie Baran, and bringing this tremendous talent into the spotlight where they believe he belongs.

While the band plays mostly Baran originals, their live shows often feature a wide variety of reimagined cover songs; lively percussion, eclectic instrumentation, and rich harmonies, all allowing Charlie to do what he does best — stunning guitar work.

They will be performing for CHIRP’s free series of concerts in Ballard Park, Tuesday, July 11 at 7:00 p.m., thanks to the continuing generosity of the Anna Maria & Stephen Kellen Foundation. Rain venue is the Ridgefield Playhouse.

Radoslav Lorkovic will perform a short opening set.