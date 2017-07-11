The Ridgefield Press

Capote story brought to life

By The Ridgefield Press on July 11, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Voice actor Alan Sklar will give a dramatic live reading of Jug of Silver by Truman Capote on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. In the short story, an underprivileged boy named Appleseed is determined to guess the amount of money in, and thereby win, a gallon wine jug of silver coins so that he can do something very special for his sister.

Alan Sklar has been a freelance voice actor for over twenty years, voicing radio and TV commercials, narrating over 200 audiobooks and working on numerous video projects. He lives in Somers, New York.

To register and for more information, please visit ridgefieldlibrary.org and call 203-438-2282.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Rotary Club jump starts Norwalk River Valley Trail in Ridgefield
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress