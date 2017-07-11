Capote story brought to life

Voice actor Alan Sklar will give a dramatic live reading of Jug of Silver by Truman Capote on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. In the short story, an underprivileged boy named Appleseed is determined to guess the amount of money in, and thereby win, a gallon wine jug of silver coins so that he can do something very special for his sister.

Alan Sklar has been a freelance voice actor for over twenty years, voicing radio and TV commercials, narrating over 200 audiobooks and working on numerous video projects. He lives in Somers, New York.

To register and for more information, please visit ridgefieldlibrary.org and call 203-438-2282.