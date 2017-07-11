Milk discussion series at library

This July the Ridgefield Library and Thrown Stone will present three engaging programs that highlight the themes of the U.S. Premiere of Milk by Ross Dunsmore, which opens July 14th for a limited engagement at the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance. For those who crave connection, camaraderie, or chocolate, there’s something for everyone in these lively community events.

On Sunday, July 16 at 4 p.m., Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi will interview the cast of Milk in a post-matinee panel on the theme of connection across generations. Attendees can enjoy free wine and snacks and chat with passionate professionals and volunteers from local organizations dedicated to connecting our community with the things we need to thrive. Attending the July 16th matinee of Milk is recommended but not required. (Seniors get 10% off the July 16 show only, with coupon code: CONNECTIONS).

Chocolate will be the subject of a fun and interactive workshop led by Alissa Monteleone of Simply Good Thinking on Tuesday, July 18 at 7 p.m. During this program Monteleone will discuss the health benefits of chocolate. Attendees will also create their own Chocolate Bark and learn how to make a deliciously nutritious chocolate raspberry tart (please note: nuts are one of the ingredients in the tart and the chocolate bark). The tart features locally sourced cream generously supplied by the home deliverer of fresh and local products, Hudson Milk.

On Monday, July 24 at 7 p.m., Geoffrey Morris of Townvibe will conduct a Skype interview with Milk playwright Ross Dunsmore as he answers your questions about the play, live from Scotland. This program is co-sponsored by the Ridgefield Arts Council.

Programs in the Milk Discussion Series are free and take place at the Ridgefield Library. To register please visit Ridgefieldlibrary.og or call 203-438-2282.