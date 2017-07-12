The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield property transfers: June 21-30

By The Ridgefield Press on July 12, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

Twenty-eight homes and one condominium worth a total of $18,385,699 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between June 21 and June 30. The town received $45,964 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

356 Bennetts Farm Road: Bruce and Alice Simon of Lakeview Drive to Christine Hughes, June 22, $295,000.

33 Black Pine Ridge: Linda and Steven Doyon to Jonathan and Jennifer Koerner of Peaceable Street, June 22, $825,000.

414 Bennetts Farm Road: Michael and Lucy Bascobert of Danbury to Andrew Ziemba, June 23, $337,000.

276 Barrack Hill Road: Paul and Anamaria Weston to Scott and Molly Reid of Long Valley, N.J., June 26, $1,150,000.

53 Walnut Grove Road: Kathryn Giusio of Main Street to Andrew Bassett of Stamford, June 26, $613,000.

17 Wilton Road West: Roxanne Coady and Mitchell Ohlbaum of Barlow Mountain Road to Daniel Stasio, June 26, $234,000.

33 High Valley Road: Michael and Autumn Derby of Rippowam Road to Melinda Lucia and Kevin Shaughnessy of Stamford, June 26, $800,000.

125 Wilton Road West: Oleg and Irena Baranets of Brentwood, Tenn. to Peter Pesce and Christine Everett, June 27, $545,000.

87 Armand Road: James and Barbara Siano Trust to Seth Dobrin and Tabitha Rudd, June 27, $796,000.

61 Norrans Ridge Drive: Paul Charles Cautley to George and Dana Kuo of Stamford, June 27, $1,255,000.

19 Prospect Ridge, Unit 7 (Quail Ridge): Thomas and Maria Reaney of Independence, OH to Christopher Camera, June 27, $330,000.

50 Farm Hill Road: Michael and Alexis Capozzoli to Rachelle Axel of Wilton Road East, June 27, $505,000.

49 Rising Ridge Road: Benjamin and Katherine Morehead of Naples, Fla to Steven and Jennifer Carretta, June 27, $705,000.

350 Barrack Hill Road: Amy Ho and Kyu Rhee to Robert and Shannon Doody of San Diego, Calif., June 28, $875,000.

15 Bridle Trail: Susanne Andres of Guilford to Robert and Jon Kerr, June 28, $620,000.

157 Mountain Road: Ralph Lorenzo Denino to Ralph Robert McGill Jr. of Quince Court, June 29, $398,000.

500 Main Street, Unit 2 (The Elms): Elms Development LLC to David and Lisa Smith, June 29, $810,000.

524 Bennetts Farm Road: Cary and Christine Nadel of Wilton to Marco Franzoni and Patricia Kabitzke, June 30, $459,900.

40 Wilridge Road: Thomas and Linda Tooley Sr. of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. to Yufeng Wu and Jing Ren, June 30, $500,000.

17 Ascot Way: Laura Kelemen of Danbury to Ryan and Jessica Cooper of Redding, June 30, $595,000.

215 High Ridge Avenue: Estate of Kenneth Polverari of Danbury Road to Steven and Stephanie Furman of Nod Road, June 30, $450,000.

380 Bennetts Farm Road: Joan Ann Bubert to Anne Bokos of Danbury, June 30, $420,000.

16 Fulling Mill Lane: Deutsche Bank National Trust of West Palm Beach, Fla. to Richard and Deanne Mincer, June 30, $425,299.

31B Catoonah Street: Estate of Aline Lawrence to Barbara and Paige Hillery, June 30, $670,000.

50 East Farm Lane: Rusty and Jennifer Peterson of Allen, Texas to Jon Michael and Yen Reed, June 30, $915,000.

127 Flat Rock Drive: Daniel Porcelli and Diana Botticelli of Darien to Ryan and Alycia Dadd, June 30, $494,000.

52 Ivy Hill Road: Richard and Joan Poundstone to Daniel and Anne Galligan of New City, N.Y., June 30, $1,120,000.

65 Eleven Levels Road: Barbara Safran to Michael and Elizabeth Strong of North Salem, N.Y., June 30, $778,500.

94 Sugarloaf Mountain Road: John and Kimberly Perna of Bethel to Sarah Agnes Schiller of Thornwood, N.Y., June 30, $465,000.

