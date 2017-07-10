The Ridgefield Press

Photography classes start July 12

By The Ridgefield Press on July 10, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Photography classes for people who already know the basics of using their digital SLR start Wednesday, July 12 through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Participants must have a digital SLR with manual settings. More Photography focuses on creative lighting techniques (including using fill flash, reflectors, gobos and scrims) as one of the primary tools of a good photographic image. Indoors, we will see the effects of multiple studio lighting, bounce techniques and flash mixed with ambient tungsten light.

This class meets Wednesdays, July 12, 19; Aug. 2 and 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Venus Building (old high school on Governor Street). Cost is $92. Advanced registration required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

