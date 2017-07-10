The Ridgefield Press

Pinocchio comes alive

By The Ridgefield Press on July 10, 2017

As part of the Ridgefield Library’s summer reading program, the Hampstead Stage Company, a national educational professional touring company, will perform Pinocchio for children going into kindergarten through grade 5.

The theatrical presentation will be on Wednesday, July 12 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. in the Main Program Room on the library’s lower level. This free presentation is sponsored by the Friends of the Ridgefield Library.

For more information, see hampsteadstage.org/summer-2017 or call children’s services at 203-438-2282, ext. 12002.

