The career assessment group workshop for college grads, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, is targeted toward those who are trying to decide on a major to prepare for a future career.

The goal of the class is for participants to gain clarity and insight on their strengths, which career opportunities might suit their talents and interests, point to a mix of opportunities to explore, and suggest future steps to take. It is intended to be fun and interactive as participants consider together their unique skills, values, type and fields of interests.

The next session meets Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Venus Building (old high school). Tuition is $49. There may be other career assessment fees if participants want to take optional additional assessments. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.