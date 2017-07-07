The Ridgefield Press

Career assessment group workshop

By The Ridgefield Press on July 7, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

The career assessment group workshop for college grads, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, is targeted toward those who are trying to decide on a major to prepare for a future career.

The goal of the class is for participants to gain clarity and insight on their strengths, which career opportunities might suit their talents and interests, point to a mix of opportunities to explore, and suggest future steps to take. It is intended to be fun and interactive as participants consider together their unique skills, values, type and fields of interests.

The next session meets Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Venus Building (old high school). Tuition is $49. There may be other career assessment fees if participants want to take optional additional assessments. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Radio Free Honduras take CHIRP stage Tuesday
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress