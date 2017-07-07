The Ridgefield Library will present four one-hour mindfulness and meditation classes this summer.

Classes take place on Monday, July 10, 17, 31 and Aug. 7 between 7 and 8 p.m.

Meditation offers countless benefits, including improved emotional regulation, focus, resilience, compassion, and mental and physical health. The Community Mindfulness Project: a local, secular meditation group dedicated to the study and practice of mindfulness meditation for people of all religious backgrounds will lead the sessions. CMP’s teachings draw from a variety of meditation traditions.

This program is made possible thanks to the Noreen L. Papa -— Mothers: Live Your Life fund. It is also part of the Library’s Build a Better World Adult Summer Reading program that is made possible thanks to the Friends of the Library.