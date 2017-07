Wooster Hollow Cafe, located at 659 Danbury Road on Route 7, will host painter Nora Roberto during an art exhibition and reception Saturday, July 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. ​

Roberto, a native of Argentina, has been exhibited in galleries in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

She will be the tenth local artist to have their work displayed at Wooster Hollow.

Call 203-451-4959 for more information.