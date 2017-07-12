The Ridgefield Press

Thrift Shop: Christmas in July

By Carol Gardell on July 12, 2017 in Business, Columns, Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

It’s Christmas in July! Come see our Christmas display that will feature cards, tins, gift bags, wrapping paper, stockings and a tree with ornaments. It will be a small collection of quality items that we will keep filing with new things. Your job is to remember between now and December where you put your purchases!

Create your own greeting cards with the nice art supplies in the Shop this week. We have a variety of calligraphy pens including new Pilot Parallel Pens with an assortment of ink cartridges. There are also rubber stamps with birds, borders and flowers as well as fresh ink pads. Get really creative and add baseball cards to your design. We have several boxes available for sale.

Grandparents, take note: the Thrift Shop is a great spot to visit with the grandkids. Let them choose a toy, a game, a doll, and you’ll all have memories to share at a fraction of the price you’d pay anywhere else. Our Sea Runner remote control boat is sure to be a hit this summer!

Visit weekdays from 12-4 and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 21B Governor Street.  

Follow us on Facebook and our website (ridgefieldthriftshop.com) for special items and events.

