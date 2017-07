Area dentists Randall Baldwin and Nancy Sutera will describe their humanitarian travels to remote regions of Honduras in a seminar at Founders Hall on Friday, July 7, at 1 p.m.

Both dentists volunteer with Cape CARES, a non-profit organization that brings free dental and medical services to people who have no access to care.

Founders Hall, located at 193 Danbury Road, is a donor-supported education and recreation center for people age 60 and older. The seminar is free and open to the public.