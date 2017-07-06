McKeen teaches genealogy tips

The Ridgefield Library will present two genealogy programs in July led by Toni McKeen.

The first will take place on Saturday, July 8 at 10 a.m., and will focus on United States Military Records. Covered in this presentation will be what documents are available, the information they contain, how to find them, and how to use them for further research. Included is an informative handout, which lists helpful military sites.

On Saturday, July 22, at 10 a.m., McKeen will present tips and tricks for Using Ancestry.com. In this illustrated slide presentation, she will share helpful tips for finding those elusive relatives, which parameters to use, and how to prevent looking at thousands of names in search of the one person you are trying to find.

Please register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or by calling 203-438-2282.