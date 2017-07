Watercolorist Tina Phillips will exhibit her paintings at the Ridgefield Library from Thursday, July 6, through Tuesday, August 29 with an artist’s reception on Saturday, July 8, from 2. to 4 p.m.

Phillips observes and captures the beauty of nature in her luminous paintings of mostly flowers, landscapes and seascapes in an exhibition titled, “Paint Outside the Box.”

Phillips teaches multiple art classes at Founders Hall.

Please call 203-438-2282 for more information.