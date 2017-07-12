Senior Scene: Five new scams

There are five new scams to look out for. The most recent scams deal with the U.S. government. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General just issued a fraud alert to warn citizens that the hotline phone number is being used as part of a telephone spoofing scam.

There is another spoofing scam which purports to be a call from the FBI agents calling people at random and telling them that they are being investigated for certain federal violations. The victim is told that if they don’t pay a fee immediately they will be arrested.

There was recently a consumer alert warning Americans about ‘Can you hear me’ scams. Now the Federal Communications Commission said the problem is getting worse. The scammer will ask “Can you hear me?” The caller records the victim saying “yes,” which they later use as a voice signature. This voice signature can be used to authorize fraudulent charges via telephone.

If you receive a text or email claiming to be from your bank, do not call the phone number that is provided. Whenever you need to discuss banking details, always call the number that is printed on the back of your debit or credit card. That way you know the number is legit and you’re not going to be scammed.

Another is victims receive an automated message claiming to be from Apple support and are told that their iCloud account has been hacked. They are then redirected to a live person who is supposed to help take care of the issue. This is a scam.

If you don’t recognize the phone number, do not answer the phone; let it go to your answering machine. I got two calls today from a 438 number, which I didn’t recognize, so I let them go to my answering machine. One hung up, but the other one was offering me a free vacation. So even in Ridgefield they are scamming. Be wise and be warned.

