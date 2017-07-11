Recreation Notes: Cupcake wars

Cupcakes are all the rage and it’s a trend that’s clearly here to stay. Your budding baker, from ages 7 to 10 years old, is invited to join Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Tiny Chefs: Cupcake Wars Camp. If your child has ever been curious about how the pros make those cupcakes so precious and ornate, and if competition is their middle name, then this is the camp for them. Small teams will face-off with one another to compete for the title of “Best Cupcake.” This camp runs from Monday, August 14, to Friday, August 18. Classes meet from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Recreation Center. May the best cupcake win!

Set the summer right with our Volleyball Clinic available to students ages 11 to 18 years old. This clinic is designed to develop and improve each participant’s volleyball skills. Boys and girls will work on passing, hitting, setting, serving, blocking, and appropriate footwork. There will be scrimmages and skill challenges. Students are grouped by age, gender, and ability. This clinic runs from Monday, August 7, to Friday, August 11, and meets from 7 to 9 p.m. at Yanity gym. Let’s see those spikes!

For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call (203) 431-2755.