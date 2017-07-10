Prevention Plus: Summer mental health

The summer months can be a time for teens to relax, have fun, pursue interests, learn new skills, earn money, and enjoy more time with family and friends. The less-structured summer schedule can also sometimes be a challenge for teens struggling with depression, anxiety, or substance use issues. RHS Teen Talk counselor Ashley Adamson has some suggestions for staying mentally well in the summer months:

Engage in activities that make you feel active, productive, and connected.

Practice your coping skills when you have more free time, so they can be more accessible and automatic when the chaos of the school year starts up again.

Crisis: Kids in Crisis provides 24-hour, 7 days a week crisis support that can be accessed anytime by calling: 203-661-1911. Emergency mobile psychiatric services can also be accessed by calling 211.

Is there an app for that? Yes!! I love the idea of having these skills available in your pocket for times when you need a little support. A lot of these are free, and are user- friendly. They are wonderful to practice when you are calm as well as when you are activated. Some of my favorites include: headspace, smiling mind, pacifica, self-help for anxiety, calm app, happify, insight timer and aura.

Talk to your adult support people (parents, relatives, counselor, etc.) and let them know if and when you need help.

