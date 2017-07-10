Library Lines: Introducing Kindle Fires for kids

Just in time for summer leisure time — the Ridgefield Library is pleased to bring you six Kindle Fires for Kids! Released in June, this new Kindle tablet is available to our patrons at the children’s services desk. These supplement the LeapPad devices we have had available for some time.

There are four Kindle Fires available for in-house use in the children’s library, and two that can be checked out and brought home! One Kindle Fire can be checked out once per family for 7 days with a current Ridgefield Library card. They cannot be reserved or renewed and must be returned to the children’s services desk. For in-library use, you will need to leave keys or other valuables as collateral.

Each of the library’s Kindle for Kids is equipped with Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited, which offers unlimited access to over 13,000 kid-friendly books, educational apps, games, movies, and TV shows from top brands like Disney, Nickelodeon, PBS, Amazon Originals for Kids, and a child-safe web browser. There are three age profiles for children to use: ages 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12.

Stop by the Lodewick Children’s Library to bring Bumbersnoot or Bilbo (yes, your children’s librarians named them) home with you!

Kristina Lareau is head of children’s services at the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at [email protected] and 203-438-2282 x11003.