Constance Joan Green Pascale Geyer, 75, of Manchester N.H., formerly of Ridgefield, died Tuesday, June 6.

She was born in Ridgefield on Aug. 2, 1941.

She is predeceased by her late husband William M. Geyer. She survived by her sister Mary M. Kozlowski of Washington and brother Peter L.Green of Maine.

She also survived by her two daughters Penny Pascale Janinda of Concord, N.H. and Marylynn Pascale of Tampa, Fla. and four grandchildren, Dalton T. Beardsley of Bethel, Naval Petty Officer 2nd Class Heather M. Beardsley of New Jersey, and Jessica and Madison Janinda of Concord, N.H., with nieces and nephews as well.

A private ceremony will take place in July.