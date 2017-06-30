The Ridgefield Press

No alternating traffic schedule at Route 35 bridge site next week

By The Ridgefield Press on June 30, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Construction work on the Route 35 bridge will continue this week but the contractor has announced that there will be no alternating one-way traffic between Monday, July 3, and Friday, July 7.

“Only minor impacts to traffic,” said Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation in an email to the town Friday, June 30.

While no alternating one-way traffic has been scheduled, Wodjenski did say that Eversource Gas will be on site Monday and that Frontier Communications is scheduled for work Wednesday through Friday.

“They may need to alternate one day later in the week for a brief period of time,” Wodjenski said of Frontier. “If anything changes I will let you know.”

Check back into theridgefieldpress.com for up-to-the-minute updates regarding the construction site.

