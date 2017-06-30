The Ridgefield Press

Fresh Air kids arrive July 7

Ridgefield’s Fresh Air host families will welcome a small group of New York City children at Jesse Lee Church Friday, July 7, at 1:30 p.m.

Volunteer host families share their summers for up to two weeks with Fresh Air children, ages seven to 18, who leave behind the city streets to run barefoot in the grass or see the stars at night. Some children are leaving home for the first time, while others are returning to visit the same host families for consecutive summers.

For more information, call Lisa Braden-Harder at 203-241-1289.

