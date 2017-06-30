Saturday Army Band concert moved to high school auditorium

The Army Field Band’s free concert has been moved indoors.

The performance by the Army Field Band had originally been scheduled as an outdoors event on Veterans Park Field tomorrow, Saturday July 1, but the decision has been made to relocate it to Ridgefield High School’s auditorium.

The concert is still planned for 7 p.m., and it’s still free.

The American Legion, which is sponsoring the concert, is relocating it inside due the weather predictions of possible thunderstorms Saturday evening.

The Legion says they needed to inform the Army Field Band of any changes by 1 p.m. Friday.