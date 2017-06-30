The Ridgefield Press

Charles J. Wenzler, 85, Ridgefield resident

By The Ridgefield Press on June 30, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

 

Charles J. Wenzler, 85, of Ridgefield, husband of Marjorie (Walker) Wenzler, father of Alice Dyer and Amy Mitchell, brother of Edward Wenzler and Alfred Wenzler, grandfather of Christopher Dyer, Brendan Dyer, Whitney Dyer, Kathryn Mitchell, Trevor Dyer and the late Vincent Mitchell III and father in law of the  late Mayor James E. Dyer, die on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Danbury Hospital.
Funeral services will be private.  There will be no calling hours. Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, is in charge of arrangements.

