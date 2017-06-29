Brennan joins Addessi Jewelers

The Ridgefield Press

By The Ridgefield Press on June 29, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Suzanne Brennan

Suzanne Brennan, the director of community relations at the Ridgefield Playhouse, has joined Addessi Jewelers.

“Suzanne brings with her a uniquely strong local background in Ridgefield and surrounding towns,” said Wayne Addessi, owner and president of Addessi Jewelers. “Suzanne brings her trusting relationships in our community along with her business development and customer service, plus an immense passion for the people and energy of downtown Ridgefield.”

“I’m thrilled to be working with the Addessi team as well as reconnecting and building relationships with our customers who deserve the very best,” Brennan said. “Life is too short not to enjoy beautiful things along with the people that wear them.”

She can be reached at [email protected] or 203-438-6549.

