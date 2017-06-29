Jill Richter graduates University of Pennsylvania Veterinary School

Jillian Richter, daughter of Susan and Walter Richter of Harrison Court, graduated May 15 from the University of Pennsylvania with a doctorate degree in veterinary medicine. Jillian, a 2009 graduate of Ridgefield High School, received a degree in biological sciences from Clemson University in 2013. At the University of Pennsylvania she achieved dean’s list all four years, completed the VBMA business program, and served as Canine Club president. Dr. Richter will begin small animal emergency and general practice at the Animal Medical Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

