Former Schlumberger property: Repairs get public hearing Wednesday

Before the new tenants move in, the town will have to fix up the former Schlumberger property located at 36 Old Quarry Road.

A series of proposed modifications will go in front of the Planning and Zoning Commission for a public hearing Wednesday, July 5.

If approved, the changes will expedite the move in date for Ridgefield-based theater company ACT of Connecticut and New Canaan-based furniture design firm Bassamfellows.

The two organizations have $1-a-year lease agreements with the town that were approved earlier this year as a solution to maintain the integrity of the Philip Johnson building on the site, as well as the former Schlumberger auditorium.

The site rehabilitation plans include re-grading the parking lot to create about 50 parking spaces.

“They’re essentially reusing all the existing parking areas, they’re going to be resurfacing the old parking areas of the site,” said Assistant Planner Adam Schnell.

The plans also include the addition of a stormwater system.

“The town has to apply, just like anyone else,” Schnell said. “It’s going through the normal process that an applicant would have to go through for grading of this much material.”