Ridgefield All-Stars rout Weston, clinch playoff spot

With its second straight overpowering victory, the Ridgefield Little League 11/12-year-old All-Stars clinched a berth in the District 1 playoffs.

Matthew Bucciero pitched three scoreless innings and hit two home runs as Ridgefield routed Weston, 13-0, in its second-of-three Pool A games Tuesday night in Weston.

Ridgefield plays its final pool game on Friday against Darien but has now earned a spot in the double-elimination playoff round. Teams from Pool A and Pool B with zero or one loss after pool play advance to the playoffs.

On Tuesday night, Ridgefield scored five runs in the first inning, three in the second, and four in the third to open a commanding 12-0 lead. When Ridgefield added another run in the top of the fourth and then held Weston scoreless in the bottom of the inning, the game was stopped early due to the run rule.

Bucciero, Ridgefield’s leadoff hitter, went 3-for-4 with two homers, three runs scored, and three RBIs.

His brother, Daniel, also had three hits and scored two runs.

Justin Keller added two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs, while clean-up hitter Joel Strand was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Aidan Bogursky contributed two hits, one run scored, and one RBI.

Will Hanna and Aidan Stern each added a hit and an RBI, and Grady Gernert had a hit and scored a run. Justin Heinsohn and Hunter Jewell also scored runs for Ridgefield.

Matthew Bucciero pitched the first five innings, holding Weston scoreless on three hits while walking one batter and striking out two. Keller pitched the fourth inning, allowing no runs on two hits.