The Fairfield Counts return to Ballard Park

Returning by popular demand, The Fairfield Counts will swing into Ballard Park on Thursday, July 6 at 7 p.m. Whether summer’s heat inspires you to dance barefoot in the grass or to laze in a lounge chair with an iced tea, you won’t want to miss the big band sound of this 18-piece group. Pack your blankets and chairs and come out. Remember that if you are handicapped or elderly, parking has been reserved for you in the Ballard Green lot and there is a golf cart to drive you into the park along with your chair, etc. Listening to the Fairfield Counts, wrote The New York Times, is “like walking into a ballroom dance out of the past, and it is wonderful.” This concert has been again generously underwritten in part by The Ridgefield Thrift Shop.

For more information check out fairfieldcounts.com/.