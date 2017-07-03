The Ridgefield Press

Werner to play Ballard Park before fireworks

July 3, 2017

Susan Werner has become one of the defining songwriters of the 21st Century.

Her songs effortlessly slide between folk, jazz, alt-country and pop, and are delivered with a sassy wit and classic charm. Her album, The Gospel Truth, explored the role of the church in contemporary American life.

She will return to Ridgefield to perform for CHIRP in Ballard Park Tuesday, July 4 at 4 p.m, accompanied by the wonderful musician Trina Hamlin in a concert generously underwritten by Chris Pike of Ridgefield Music.  

Rain venue: Ridgefield Playhouse.

Check out susanwerner.com.

