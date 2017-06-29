An Evening of One Acts returns this summer

The Ridgefield Theater Barn will present An Evening of One Acts 2017 Friday and Saturday evenings, June 30 through July 15 at 8 p.m., and Sunday July 9 at 5 p.m. Produced by Cheryl Boyd, the evening will feature eight original, unpublished works which celebrate life and relationships through an assortment of perspectives.

Bringing together an incredible ensemble of actors from throughout Fairfield and Westchester counties, the evening features Rachel Ames, Tim Cleary, Brian DeToma, Eileen Fickes, Larry Greeley, Rick Haylon, Peter Haynes, Pamme Jones, Desi Kelley, Panni Layton, Kristi McKeever, Roberto Perez, Danette Risoillig, Stefanie Rosenber, Chanda Som, Nicole Veach, and Donna White.

An Evening of One Acts is a popular annual event on the Theater Barn calendar and they are thrilled with this year’s selections, which include: The Buffet, written by Christopher Griffin and directed by Flori Doyle; A Package Deal, written by C.J. Ehrlich and directed by Kay Mayr; High Contrast, written by Pat O’Connor and directed by Daniel Mulvihill; The Lounge, written by Christopher Griffin and directed by Alexis Vournazos; The Drive, written by Tracy James and directed by Nick Kaye; Web-Enabled, written by Deborah A. Vines and directed by Cheryl Boyd; The Computer Lesson, written by Myles Gansfried and directed by Kay Mayr and The Rooftop Artist, written by Marlene Fanta Shyer and directed by Deborah Carlson.

The Ridgefield Theater Barn is located at 37 Halpin Lane; cabaret seating, doors open one hour prior to curtain. Tickets are $25 and available at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.