Love Your Library sponsorships available

Love Your Library returns this fall Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16.

The second annual event, which raise awareness of the many programs and services that the library offers to the community, will include a pair of mini-golf tournaments — one for adults on Sept. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. and another for families all day Sept. 16.

Advance sponsorship packages are now available to local businesses and benefactors, including a presenting sponsor package that features month-long promotion of a “19th Hole” in the Library’s entrance.

All 18 mini-golf holes are available for sponsorship, with a contest for “best decorated hole” designed to inspire the creativity and artistic vision of local businesses, organizations and individuals.

Organizations interested in securing advance sponsorship packages can contact Laureen Bubniak, the library’s director of development, at 203-438-2282, x11029 or at [email protected]