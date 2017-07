The Ridgefield Library will offer a new, exciting culinary book discussion group beginning Monday, July 24 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Food for Thought: A Culinary Book Group will start with some classic short works from MFK Fisher, compiled together in The Art of Eating.

This book discussion is open to all and registration is not needed. Copies of The Art of Eating are now available at the circulation desk. More information available at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.