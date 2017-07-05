Interior design classes

Room Design & Summer Style: Designer Tips for Living Rooms, Dining and Bedroom

is a new interior design class in Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Designer tips for living rooms, bedrooms, dining spaces and casual summer style will be reviewed in this workshop. Workshop participants are invited to bring in pictures of a room they want to improve. Topics will be tailored to meet class members’ needs. This workshop is designed to be interactive, informal and fun.

The class meets on Wednesday, July 19 from 2 to 3:45 p.m. at the Venus Building (old high school). Cost is $29; Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) and disabled pay $22. Advanced registration required at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.