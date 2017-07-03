SAT prep classes

Lentz & Lentz “New SAT” test prep, the largest independently-owned SAT Prep company in this region, is offering PSAT, SAT and ACT Prep classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Cost is $425 including all course materials. The course meets on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26 and 28. This course allows participants to study in a leisurely, intelligent way, in order to develop the strategies, test-taking tips and shortcuts needed to do well. All classes meet at the Venus Building (old high school; use Governor Street entrance opposite police station). Registration or more information at lentzsatprep.com or 1-800-866-SATS.