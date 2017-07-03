Photoshop classes start July 11

Photoshop Elements Phase 2 is a Ridgefield Continuing Education class for people with good computer skills who have had a prior class in Photoshop and know how to use the basic selection tools. We will explore the more advanced creative capabilities of Photoshop and learn to replace the bad expression, closed eyes or pose of a person in a group shot with a better shot of him/her from another photo, eliminate unwanted objects, place people on an entirely different background, improve portraits through skin softening and by removing flaws, selectively replace colors, colorize an entire image or a single object. Instructor projects from a Windows laptop.

Class meets on Tuesdays, July 11, 18, and 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Venus Building (old high school). Tuition is $122; Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and over) and people with disabilities pay $97. Advanced registration required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.