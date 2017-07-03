Summer mindfulness and meditation classes

A series of one-hour mindfulness and meditation classes will be offered at the Ridgefield Library this summer on four Mondays: July 10, July 17, July 31 and Aug.7 at 7 p.m. Meditation offers countless benefits, including improved emotional regulation, focus, resilience, compassion, and mental and physical health.

The library is pleased to host the Community Mindfulness Project — a local, secular meditation group dedicated to the study and practice of mindfulness meditation for people of all religious backgrounds. CMP’s teachings draw from a variety of meditation traditions, and in addition to regular, dedicated practice, the group supports new and veteran practitioners with discussion and peer-to-peer learning.

This program is part of the Body, Mind and Spirit: Holistic Health and Wellness series that is made possible thanks to the Noreen L. Papa Fund. This program is also part of the Build A Better World Adult Summer Reading program that is made possible thanks to the Friends of the Library. Registration is recommended for each class.

For more information visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.