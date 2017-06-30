Bubblemania at the Ridgefield Library

The Ridgefield Press

By The Ridgefield Press on June 30, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Casey Carle will bring his amazing Bubblemania show to the Ridgefield Library as part of the celebration of the summer reading program. Casey is considered one of the greatest bubble artists of all times. During his show, he creates dazzling bubbles in various shapes and sizes, even encasing an audience member inside a gigantic soap bubble.

The event takes place Wednesday, July 5 at 6 p.m. in the library’s main program room on the lower level.

This performance is appropriate for children ages 5 and older. All summer performances are sponsored by the Friends of the Ridgefield Library.

For more information see Casey’s website at bubblemania.com or call children’s services at 203-438-2282, ext. 12002.

