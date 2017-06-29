The Ridgefield Press

Louden plans talk on art publication

By The Ridgefield Press on June 29, 2017 in Community, News, People · 0 Comments

Aldrich alumni artist Sharon Louden will discuss her second publication, The Artist as Culture Producer: Living and Sustaining a Creative Life, Saturday, July 1, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the museum. The book is a collection of essays that describe how artists extend their practices outside of their studios.

Louden will moderate a conversation between Aldrich exhibitions director Richard Klein, and artists and book contributors Austin Thomas, Steven Dufala and Billy Dufala. A book signing and reception will follow. Free for members or with museum admission. More information at 203-438-4519, ext. 140 or [email protected]

