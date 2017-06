A patriotic and musical start to the Fourth of July weekend is promised by the U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus. They’re planning a free outdoor performance at Veterans Park field on Saturday, July 1, at 7 p.m., hosted by American Legion Post 78. Handicapped parking for the event at Veterans Park Field will be available off Market Street, with transportation to the concert site.

In the event of rain, the concert will be at Ridgefield High School.