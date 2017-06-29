The Ridgefield Press

Open mic season finale Saturday

By The Ridgefield Press on June 29, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

The Enchanted Garden Studio 2 will cap the inaugural season of its popular open mic cabarets Saturday, July 1. A club-style listening room, the series invites guests to bring their own food and drink.

Performer sign-up begins at 6:30, and the show starts at 7. Acts are urged to sign up early, because slots are limited. The $5 admission includes coffee and light snacks. Contact host Dave Goldenberg at [email protected] with any questions.

The Enchanted Garden Studio 2 is located at 529 Ethan Allen Highway (Rt. 7), just south of Cains Hill Road.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Coffee Break at 11: HAN Connecticut News, Thursday, June 29 Next Post Jill Richter graduates University of Pennsylvania Veterinary School
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress