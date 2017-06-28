Writers conference turns five this fall

Now in its fifth year, the Ridgefield Writers Conference offers new workshops, panel discussions and breakout sessions for emerging and established writers of fiction, nonfiction and hybrids. The conference kicks off on the evening of Friday, Sept. 22, and runs all day Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Ridgefield Library, with keynote speaker Carlos Eire, acclaimed author of Waiting for Snow in Havana.

There will be an earlybird special for those who sign up before Saturday, July 1.

For information and to apply, visit Ridgefield Writers Conference, email [email protected] , or call 203-894-1908.