Accident damages Ballard Park stone wall

A car accident last weekend caused damage to the stone wall in Ballard Park that runs adjacent to Main Street.

“A car veered off of 35 and hit the wall and then rolled over,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi told The Press.

Ridgefield Police Department has not released any details about the crash.

According to Marconi, the wall will be fixed as soon, but he’s not sure exactly when that will be.

“It will be fixed obviously — it has to be fixed,” he said.

To Marconi’s knowledge, no serious injuries were sustained in the accident.

