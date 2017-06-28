Thrift Shop donates bench to RVNA

The Ridgefield Thrift Shop (RTS) team – recently relocated to Governor Street, next door to the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) — took a moment from their busy retail sales to enjoy the RTS commemorative bench located on the RVNA Pathway to Health. While RVNA benches and engraved pavers along the Pathway are for sale year-round, the temperate months are perfect for savoring a moment of sunshine along the path.

Donated by The Ridgefield Thrift Shop, their commemorative bench celebrates the 80-year relationship between the two organizations. In 1937, the idea of creating a local thrift shop to provide funding to the District Nursing Association (now known as RVNA) was conceived. Today RVNA is one of 40 charitable organizations that receive contributions from the Ridgefield Thrift Shop.

To learn more about purchasing a commemorative bench or paver on the RVNA Pathway to Health at 27 Governor Street, please visit ridgefieldvna.org or call 203-438-5555.