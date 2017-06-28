Educators approve Farmingville wall

The Board of Education accepted a $16,500 gift from the Farmingville Elementary PTA at its meeting Monday night.

The money will go toward building a low-height, horizontal climbing wall that will be used during gym classes, but not during recess.

Board member Sharon D’Orso worried about the precedent that could be set if the board accepted the gift.

“I think the program itself is great, but the issue of equity between schools, giving it to one school and not having a decided way of giving it to the others is a problem.”

Superintendent Karen Baldwin said that the gift fell within the board’s policy for accepting gifts because it was “innovative.”

“It is for social, emotional, and physical health, and promotes collaborative work among the students,” she said. “I recommend that we accept this gift.”

The board did accept the gift, with D’Orso being the only member who voted against it.