Cordisco joins start times committee

Board of Education member David Cordisco has joined the school start times steering committee.

The announcement, which was made at the June 26 board meeting, came two weeks after Cordisco had objected to not being on the committee.

“I questioned the leadership that when the steering committee came out Doug [Silver] and I were excluded for whatever reasons that were not clear to me,” he said at the June 12 meeting.

“I was disappointed in that for all the hard work I put in the strategic planning committee and I was just kind of left out there without consideration.”

The steering committee will determine whether or not Ridgefield Public Schools should implement later start times for the 2018-19 school year.