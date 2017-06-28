The Ridgefield Press

Town mulls three-acre purchase

The Ridgefield Golf Course might be getting three extra acres.

The Board of Selectmen will be holding a public hearing Wednesday, July 12, to discuss a parcel of land off Ridgebury Road.  

If purchased, the three acres — located by the course’s clubhouse on Dlhy Court, will cost the town $250,000.

“When you make a left to go into parking lot up to the clubhouse it’s all that land on your left,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi told The Press. “If your back is to the clubhouse you’re looking at three acres from right to left.”

“It could be for future growth of the facility.”

