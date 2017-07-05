Diana Mele weds Robbie Spielman

Diana Mele, daughter of Joan and Jim Mele of Ridgefield, was married to Robbie Spielman, son of Bette and Robert Spielman of Ridgefield, on Friday, June 2. Diana’s brother, Rick Mele, officiated the ceremony in the garden of Keeler Tavern Colonial Museum on Main Street.

The bride graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2007 and from the University of Virginia in 2011. She has worked as a financial analyst on Wall Street for the past several years and is pursuing her master of business administration degree at the London Business School. The groom is a 2006 graduate of the Harvey School in New York and graduated from Bryant University in 2010, also with a business degree. He has worked in finance for the past several years and will continue his career in London.

The reception took place in the gardens and Garden House at Keeler Tavern. The couple will honeymoon in Greece before their move to London in August.