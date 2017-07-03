Jennifer Winders to marry Christopher Lapp

Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Winders of Canterbury Lane, have announced the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer Jeanne, to Christopher Michael Lapp, son of Christopher and Beverly Lapp of Rockville, Md.

Ms. Winders is a 2009 graduate of Dulaney High School in Timonium, Md. She graduated from University of Maryland College Park in 2013 with a bachelor of science in special education. She completed her masters degree in special education from the University of Maryland College Park in 2014 and is a teacher in Silver Spring, Md.

Mr. Lapp is a 2004 graduate of Georgetown Preparatory School in North Bethesda, Md. He graduated from Virginia Tech with a bachelor of arts degree in economics in 2008. Presently, he works at Georgetown Preparatory School as the director of campus management and planning. The couple live in Silver Spring. A July 2017 wedding is planned in Annapolis, Md.