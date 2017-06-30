The Ridgefield Press

Tiffany Chamberlain and Christopher Bock engaged

Tiffany Chamberlain and Christopher Bock

Bill and Andrea Chamberlain of Mountain Road have announced the engagement of their daughter, Tiffany Michaela, to Christopher Bock, son of Gregory and Joanne Bock of Stratford.

Ms. Chamberlain graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2000 and from Western Connecticut State University. She is in the project management office at Viacom in New York City. Mr. Bock graduated from Fairfield University and is the regional underwriting consultant at Marsh and McLennan Agency in Milford. They plan to marry next year.

