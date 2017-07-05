Woman’s Club awards scholarships

The Ridgefield Woman’s Club has awarded four scholarships to members of the Class of 2017 of Ridgefield High School. The recipients — Briana LoCicero, Taylor Ranney, Lauren Sganga and Jenifer Rojas — were chosen from a pool of applicants on the basis of good grades, notable service to the community and good citizenship.

Ranney was a member of the National Honor Society, played violin in the school’s orchestra, participated in track and was active in the film club. She earned the Girl Scout Gold Award for her project, which focused on helping younger student understand the dangers of social media. She will attend Emerson College and plans to major in film production.

LoCicero found her passion in music, playing the flute in the Symphony Orchestra, Concert Band, Jazz Band and Pit Orchestra for school musicals. A member of the National Honor Society, she brought her musical talents to residents of nursing homes and memory-care units, as well as various daycare classes, connecting with different generations through music.

Briana will attend Western Connecticut State University and major in music education.

Sganga plans to attend Sacred Heart University in the fall intending to major in English Education, a five-year program, with an eye to pursuing a teaching career. She has had an internship at East Ridge Middle School, serving as an assistant to an eighth grade teacher.

Rojas, a native speaker of Spanish, advanced quickly through the available Spanish language courses in town.

Her teacher suggested she tackle a new, very different language, and she chose to take Mandarin Chinese, with which she fell in love.

She has already made one trip to Beijing, and anticipates spending a semester there at some time during college. She will attend the University of Connecticut in the fall.

The RWC’s scholarship program donated $6,000 this year to its scholars. The money is funded annually by the club’s fall craft fair.